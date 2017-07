Honda (NYSE:HMC) says it is recalling 1.2M Accord cars from the 2013-16 model years because a battery sensor can short out and potentially cause a fire.

HMC says it has four reports of engine compartment fires caused by the problem, all occurring in states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter; no injuries have resulted.

Meanwhile, tomorrow the company will unveil its newest generation Accord in a year when U.S. sales of passenger cars and midsize sedans are down sharply.