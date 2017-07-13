Jefferies: Activision esports set to go big-league

Activision Blizzard's (ATVI -0.9% ) new esports efforts around hit game Overwatch are set to be big, says Jefferies.

The company sold franchises for seven teams in its Overwatch League, which it says is the first major esports league with city-based teams -- and reportedly for about $20M each.

"With 21 more slots in the league, selling teams could become a big business over time," says Jefferies' Timothy O'Shea, who has a Buy rating. "But Activision (and) new team owners like NetEase (NTES -2.3% ) and [New England Patriots owner] Robert Kraft are eyeing the bigger prize of building an NFL-style business based on broadcast rights, ads and sponsorships."

Selling the rest of the teams would mean $560M in revenue just from those rights.

Along with Kraft in the league (who bought the Boston franchise), New York Mets COO Jeff Wilpon bought the New York club. The seven sold teams so far will be based in Boston, New York, Miami-Orlando, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Shanghai and Seoul.

O'Shea has a price target of $68 on ATVI, implying 12.4% upside from today's close.