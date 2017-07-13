Energy Transfer Equity a Buy at Stifel on strong cash flow growth in 2018

Energy Transfer Equity (ETE -0.4% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and a $20 price target at Stifel, which predicts the company's distributable cash flow will jump more than 70% in 2018.

Cash flows are largely driven by incentive distribution rights from Energy Transfer Partners also with support from Sunoco IDRs, common and preferred units, and the Gulf Coast natural gas import facility which is fully contracted through 2030, and Stifel's favorable view of ETE is supported by its expectation of significant cash flow growth in 2018.

The firm also says Kelcy Warren, the kingpin of the Energy Transfer family of companies, is "predominately aligned" with ETE.