Difficult path ahead for healthcare bill

Two Republican senators have rejected the party's latest healthcare bill, leaving the party no margin for additional defections as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seeks a vote next week to replace Obamacare.

Unlike earlier versions, the bill would allow insurers to sell cheaper, less comprehensive plans.

It also allows people to use health savings accounts to pay insurance premiums and retains two of the ACA's taxes on high-income households.

