Lumos Networks signs multi-year enterprise contract with Virginia Military Institute

Lumos Networks (NASDAQ:LMOS) signed a multi-year agreement with the Virginia Military Institute to provide 1.5 Gigabit of Dedicated Internet to its campus, located in Lexington Virginia.

Colonel Thomas Hopkins, Director of Information Technology at VMI said, “The highly secure fiber bandwidth solution that Lumos Networks provides will continue to grow with us as our demand grows. We are pleased with the performance and servicing of our network by Lumos Networks.”

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with VMI and are honored to provide secure and advanced connectivity to such a prominent higher education university right in the heart of our nearly 11,000 mile fiber network,” said Timothy G. Biltz, CEO of Lumos Networks, “Higher education is a key industry vertical within our Enterprise segment.”

