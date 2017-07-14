Mastech Digital completes acquisition of InfoTrellis

Mastech Digital (NYSEMKT:MHH) completed the acquisition of Canada-based InfoTrellis, Inc.

The completion of the acquisition marks the launch of a combined go-to-market brand.

Commenting on the transaction closure, Vivek Gupta, President and CEO of Mastech Digital, said, "I am pleased that we were able to fulfill all closing requirements leading to the successful completion of the transaction in a short period of time. Our new brand, Mastech InfoTrellis, represents the best of both companies, with proven strengths in data management and analytics. Customer feedback on the combination thus far has been very positive."

"Also, I am delighted to welcome to the Mastech Digital management team, Moo Abbas as the Head of Business, Sachin Wadhwa as the Head of Operations, and Ponna Krishnan, as the Head of India Delivery of Mastech InfoTrellis. With such a committed leadership team in place, I am confident about the prospects and opportunities that this combination affords us", he added.

Press Release