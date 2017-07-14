Akcea Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 15.6M shares common stock at a price of $8.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $125M.

Additionally, underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 2.3M additional shares to cover over-allotments, if any. Closing date is July 19.

Novartis Pharma AG has also agreed to purchase $50M of Akcea's common stock in a separate private placement concurrent with the completion of Akcea's initial public offering at a price per share equal to the initial public offering price.