Futures flat ahead of bank earnings

U.S. stock index futures pointing to a muted open as investors brace for Q2 earnings from banking heavyweights Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan.

It's also a big day for economic data. The latest CPI figures are coming out, as well as the newest reading on retail sales.

Oil is up 0.8% at $46.45/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1220/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 bps to 2.34%.

