Emergent BioSolutions buys smallpox vaccine assets from Sanofi unit for up to $125M

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) inks an agreement with Sanofi's (NYSE:SNY) vaccine unit Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC, and privately held Acambis Research Ltd. to acquire the ACAM2000 business for an upfront payment of $97.5M and up to $27.5M in regulatory- and manufacturing-related milestones.

ACAM2000 is the only vaccine approved in the U.S. for active immunization against smallpox disease.

The transaction includes an existing 10-year supply contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for deliveries of ACAM2000 to the Strategic National Stockpile and a cGMP manufacturing facility.