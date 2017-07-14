REVA medical announces organizational changes

REVA Medical (OTC:RVALL) announces the hiring of a new CFO, a Vice President of European sales, and the appointment of a new Director to its board and the retirement of two long-serving executives and one board member.

Brandi Roberts will become Senior Vice President and CFO, effective August 28 replacing Katrina Thompson who will be retiring. Carmelo Mastrandrea will become Vice President of European Sales, effective August 1. Robert Schultz, the Company’s President and COO is also retiring.

The Company also appointed Ray Larkin to its board of directors as a replacement of Gordon E. Nye who is stepping down after serving on the board since 1999.

Prior to joining REVA, Ms. Roberts most recently served as CFO at Mast Therapeutics and Carmelo Mastrandrea served as General Manager for Biosensors Europe SA’s business.

Mr. Larkin currently serves as board chair of Align Technology and recently served as board chair of Heartware, Inc.

In addition to these changes, the Company reduced the headcount by ten employees in connection with the transition to commercial operations.