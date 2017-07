JPM tilts into the red after solid earnings beat

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) -0.3% premarket after initially rising following its Q2 earnings report revenues rise 4.6% Y/Y to $25.5B vs. $24.4B analyst consensus.

Managed net revenue +5% to $26.4B: net interest income +8% to $12.5B, non-interest revenue +2% to $13.9B.

Consumer and business banking revenue +13% to $5.2B.

Mortgage banking bet revenue -26% to $1.4B.

Markets and investor services revenue -11% to $5.8B.

Average core loans +8% Y/Y and 2% Q/Q.

Return on equity 12% vs. 10% a year earlier.

Provision for credit losses was $1.2B, down from $1.4B a year ago.

Costs rose 6.4% to $14.51B from $13.64B a year earlier; JPM had said in February that expenses were expected to rise this year to fund investments and growth.