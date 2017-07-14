CTI's European marketing application for pacritinib in certain myelofibrosis patients accepted for review; shares ahead 10% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) perks up 10% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) seeking approval of pacritinib for the treatment of myelofibrosis patients who have thrombocytopenia (low blood platelets).

The review clock by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) is 210 days, excluding question or opinion response periods.

Pacritinib is an oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1 and CSF1R. The JAK family of enzymes plays a key role in normal blood cell growth and development, immune responses and the expression of proinflammatory cytokines.