Harmonic updates guidance for Q2

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) reports updated Q2 guidance.

GAAP and Non-GAAP net revenue in the range of $80M to $82M.

GAAP gross margins in the range of 41% to 42%.

GAAP operating expenses in the range of $62M to $63M.

GAAP operating loss in the range of $29M to $28.

GAAP EPS in the range of $(0.41) to $(0.40).

Non-GAAP gross margins in the range of 48% to 49%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $56.6M to $57.6M.

Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $18.1M to $17.1M.

Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $(0.21) to $(0.19).

Bookings to be in the range of $90M to $91M.

Cash and cash equivalents at $52.8M.

The Company will release its unaudited Q2 financial results after the market close on Monday, July 31.

