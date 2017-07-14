Celadon +15% after selecting Svindland as new CEO; Will to retire

Celadon (NYSE:CGI) +14.9% premarket after appointing Paul Svindland as its new CEO effective on or about July 24, succeeding Paul WIll, who is retiring as CEO and Chairman.

Svindland, currently Chairman and CEO of Farren International Holdings, a P-E backed holding company for multiple trucking companies, is considered a turnaround specialist.

Svindland tells WSJ that he plans to focus on CGI’s asset-based trucking business, which he says is fundamentally strong but in recent years had lacked discipline.

Michael Miller, chairman of CGI’s compensation committee, will serve as Chairman during the search for a new board chair.