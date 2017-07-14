Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (192% upside) price target by SunTrust.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) initiated with Hold rating and $16 price target by SunTrust.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) initiated with Hold rating and $17 price target by SunTrust.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) initiated with Buy rating and $33 (24% upside) price target by SunTrust.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) initiated with Neutral rating by CL King.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) initiated with Neutral rating by Janney.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) reiterated at Market Perform by CJS.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) upgraded to Overweight with a $91 (17% upside) price target by Keybanc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) price target raised to a Street-high $158 (22% upside) by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

CRH Medical (NYSEMKT:CRHM) downgraded to Sector Perform by Scotiabank.