Fifth Street Finance up 19% on deal for Oaktree to assume management

Under the deal, Oaktree (NYSE:OAK) will replace Fifth Street Asset Management (NASDAQ:FSAM) as the investment adviser for Fifth Street Finance (NYSE:FSC) and Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate (NASDAQ:FSFR).

FSAM will receive $320M in cash from Oaktree at closing, and intends to make an initial distribution to its shareholders of $2.75 in cash, and seek approval for further distributions.

Once Oaktree takes over, the management fee for FSC will be cut 25 basis points to 1.50%, and the incentive fee 250 basis points to 17.5%. The 1% management fee at FSFR stays the same, but its incentive fee will also be cut to 17.5% from 20%.

All of the management teams at both companies will be replaced with Oaktree people, as will the boards (with the exception of one person at each company).

The deal is expected to close in Q4.

Source: Press Release