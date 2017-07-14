Infosys reports Q2 with customer growth, retains guidance

Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY) reports Q1 results with an EPS beat and in-line revenue.

Business IT remained the top service offering accounting for 62% of overall revenues with Application Development and Application Maintenance leading that space.

OCF was $644M and the company ended the quarter with $6.1B in cash and equivalents.

Infosys ended the quarter with 1,164 customers with 59 gross additions during the period, compared with the 1,162 customers and 71 additions in the prior quarter.

FY18 guidance: revenue growth expected between 6.5% and 8.5% in constant currency and operating margin between 23% and 25%.

Infosys shares are down 0.39% premarket.

