PNC posts Q2 earnings beat on loan growth

PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) +0.2% premarket after posting better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, as loans rose 4.3% Y/Y to $218B.

Q2 net interest income +5% to $2.3B, due to higher loan yields and balances and an additional day in the quarter, and net interest margin rose 7 bps to 2.84%; non-interest income also +5% to $1.8B.

PNC also says it plans to expand its middle market business into Denver, Houston and Nashville next year; it recently expanded into Dallas, Kansas City and Minneapolis.