Citi scores Q2 beat; trading desk sees smaller than expected activity drop-off

Citigroup (NYSE:C) -0.1% premarket as Q2 earnings and revenues beat estimates, as its trading desk saw a smaller than expected drop-off in activity.

Q2 trading revenue fell 7% Y/Y to $3.9B from $4.2B; CFO John Gerspach had predicted last month that trading revenue would fall 12%-13% from a year ago.

Net income of $3.9B fell 3%, as higher revenues were more than offset by higher cost of credit and operating expenses.

Revenue at the consumer unit rose 5% to $8B from $7.67B a year ago, but net income from global consumer banking fell 12% to $1.12B from $1.28B.