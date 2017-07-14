Biocept launches liquid biopsy test for progesterone receptor; shares ahead 5% premarket

Nano cap Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is up 5% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of the commercial availability of its new liquid biopsy test for progesterone receptor (PR), a biomarker in the blood for breast cancer.

SVP and Medical Director Veena Singh, M.D. says, "The ability to detect PR expression in circulating tumor cells (CTCs) complements Biocept's existing ER and HER2 assays for biomarker analysis in breast cancer. With the addition of PR detection using our high sensitivity CTC platform, we offer liquid biopsy assays for all NCCN Guideline®-based biomarkers pertinent to the care of patients with breast cancer."

The company performs its testing services from its CLIA-certified laboratory in San Diego.