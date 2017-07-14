iFresh acquires two new stores

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) announced the acquisition of two new stores.

The first acquisition is of Mia Supermarket in Orlando, FL, a 20,370 square-foot grocery, which will be called iFresh E. Colonial, will be the first iFresh store in Orlando and its second in Florida.

The second acquisition is of iFresh Glen Cove, Inc. which is setting up a 22,859 square-foot grocery store in Garden City, will be the first iFresh store in Long Island and its sixth in New York.

The company expects iFresh Glen Cove to open in the first quarter of 2018.

Mr. Long Deng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iFresh, stated, “We are excited to expand our presence along the I-95 corridor by adding iFresh E. Colonial and iFresh Glen Cove to our existing portfolio of stores, and we see great opportunities ahead as we continue to expand the regional presence of our iFresh store locations. Orlando’s E. Colonial Drive has developed into a food and restaurant hub of the Asian American community in recent years, and Long Island’s Nassau County has seen a growing Asian population with a high level of purchasing power.

We aim to drive customer and sales growth to the new stores through iFresh’s strategy of providing fresh produce daily from regional farms at reasonable prices to our customers. E. Colonial’s layout and produce offerings will be similar to those offered in other iFresh locations and will include bakery and hot food take out options to further increase customer traffic. The Glen Cove store will be designed to conform to the iFresh layout as well and include popular Japanese snacks. In addition, both locations will offer “store to door” delivery through our online e-commerce platform, further expanding our customer base and growth.

We expect these acquisitions to be reflected in our financial results beginning in the fiscal second quarter and plan to continue evaluating other supermarket expansion opportunities in the months ahead.”

