Wells Fargo slides as Q2 earnings beat estimates, revenues miss

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) -1.7% premarket as Q2 earnings beat expectations but revenue came in on the light side.

Net interest income increased $183M Q/Q to $12.5B, lower than the $12.8B analyst consensus estimate; net interest margin 2.90%, up 3 bps from Q1.

Total average deposits were $1.3T, up 5% Y/Y, and total average loans were $957B, up 1%.

Return on assets 1.21%; return on equity 11.95%.

Costs rose 5.2% Y/Y to $13.5B from $12.9B in the year-ago quarter; expenses as a share of revenue was 61.1%, slightly above the new target of 60%-61% set in May and higher than the two-year target set last year of 55%-59%.