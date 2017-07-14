Analyst downgrades and PT slashes follow CyberArk's preliminary Q2 results

JPMorgan downgrades CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) from Neutral to Overweight and slashes the price target from $63 to $45.

Analyst Sterling Autry cites issues in EMEA execution that surfaced in Q1, drove a large part of the miss, and could take up to a year to correct.

Stephens puts the company’s rating at Equal Weight from Overweight and cuts the price target from $60 to $42.

Analyst Johnathan Ruykhaver notes that the EMEA trouble and declining growth in U.S. might indicate a lack of market demand for CyberArk solutions, a problem that’s particularly concerning with the increases in sales and marketing spending.

Cowen has CyberArk at Market Perform and drops the price target by $10 to $43.

Analyst Gregg Moskowitz says EMEA weakness backed by longer sales cycles that caused Q2 to end without the closure of several large deals.

Source: Bloomberg.

CyberArk shares are down 18.76% premarket.

Previously: CyberArk drops Q2 revenue in preview, CEO "disappointed"; shares down nearly 18% (July 13)