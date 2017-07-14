Wal-Mart +1.6% as Goldman upgrades, adds to Conviction Buy List

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) +1.6% premarket after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with an $84 price target, up from $78, and adds to its Conviction List, saying WMT is "as well positioned as any mass market retailer" to cope with increasing demands of e-commerce and technology spending, and weather Amazon’s growth.

"We see merits in WMT's front-loaded investment, scale, capacity for additional investment, small-market focus, and current impressive inventory discipline," the firm writes.

Other positives include WMT’s "excellent working capital management," bottoming of food inflation, improved return on capital, and relative price/earnings ratio is below the multi-year mean.