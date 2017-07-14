Natural Health Trends announces Q2 preliminary results

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) estimates total revenue to be $51.5M (-35.9% Y/Y) in Q2.

Deferred revenue at June 30 was $4M vs. $8.8M last year.

Diluted EPS estimated to be in the range of $0.85 to $0.90 vs. $1.07 in 2Q16.

“Our preliminary revenue estimate for the second quarter of 2017 remained under pressure as our leaders continued to progress through the slowdown we have been experiencing in our Asian markets since the third quarter of 2016,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp. “In order to reinvigorate momentum in Asia, we have enhanced our incentive programs, launched new promotions and prepared for our summer event in Kuala Lumpur. Further, the second quarter of 2016 presented a difficult year-over-year comparison as a significant product price increase was phased in starting from June last year, pulling demand forward into the quarter a year ago, which led to record product orders. Partially offsetting the sales decline during the second quarter of 2017 was strength in Europe and the market opening in Peru as well as a positive response to our recent product introductions. Importantly, we have been able to successfully retain all of our top ranked leaders through these challenging times and morale remains strong.”

The Company expects to issue its complete Q2 financial results in early August.