Acacia Communications -6.1% as preliminary Q2 misses

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) is off 6.1% premarket after noting preliminary earnings results that substantially miss expectations, attributed to a previously announced issue at a contract manufacturer.

The company noted preliminary second-quarter revenues of $77M-$79M vs. an expected $91.3M, and EPS of $0.17-$0.20 vs. $0.32 expected.

"As we previously announced, we identified a circuit board cleaning process as the likely root cause of the quality issue," says CEO Raj Shanmugaraj. "This cleaning process was eliminated and manufacturing at the impacted contract manufacturer resumed."

The company expects to finish remediation on the issue in Q3.

Looking to Q3, the company expects revenue of $95M-$110M (vs. consensus for $108M) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.25-$0.40 (below consensus for $0.47).

The company named a new VP of sales, Eric Fisher, who led Americas sales teams and global key accounts at Intel. He succeeds John LoMedico, who will continue as VP of Business Development.