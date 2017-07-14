Boeing upgraded at J.P. Morgan amid positive aerospace fundamentals

Boeing (NYSE:BA) +1% premarket after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $240 price target, raised from $205, citing potential for further outperformance amid positive aerospace industry fundamentals.

Analyst Seth Seifman also cites BA's conscious effort to try to shape the industry "to capture more value for itself" and an upbeat outlook for free cash flow and earnings.

Although investor sentiment has improved, BA has received "very few upgrades the past year and holder data shows few active investors establishing or adding to large positions," Seifman says.