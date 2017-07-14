Oculus Rift bundle price will go up $100 after sale

The Verge reports that the price for the Oculus (NASDAQ:FB) Rift bundle will go up to $499 once the current sale ends, which still offers about $100 off the standard price.

The bundle includes the Rift headset, Touch controllers, two sensors, and a few games to get the user started.

Facebook dropped the price to $399 for six weeks.

Tethered headsets like the Rift have struggled to earn market share away from the lower cost untethered units like the Samsung Gear VR, which requires the use of a smartphone.

Oculus could change the VR space next year if its planned untethered and smartphone-free headset comes to fruition and makes the tech spec grade.

