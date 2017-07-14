AT&T's Stephenson: Report of reorg is 'speculation'

AT&T (T +0.1% ) CEO Randall Stephenson tells CNBC that an article about a major reorg to come after the company finishes swallowing Time Warner (TWX +0.6% ) for $85B is rife with "speculation" and that his title isn't going to change after the deal.

An earlier Bloomberg report had a major shuffling that would result in Stephenson becoming executive chairman, overseeing a pair of CEOs to run the telecom and media businesses independently.

"I will not be changing my title," Stephenson said. "I'll still be CEO."