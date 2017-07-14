Wells bearish on Valeant, sees 49% downside risk

In an investor note, Wells Fargo's David Maris says the FDA approval of J&J's TREMFYA (guselkumab) for plaque psoriasis yesterday bodes ill for Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX +0.9% ), which is set to launch its own psoriasis med, Siliq (brodalumab) in the next few months.

Maris believes peak sales for Siliq will only reach ~$250M due to the crowd of competitors in the space: Lilly's Taltz (ixekizumab), AbbVie's HUMIRA (adalimumab), Novartis' COSENTYX (secukinumab), and now TREMFYA.

He rates the stock Underperform with a $9 (49% downside risk) price target.

Source: Bloomberg