Stocks open mostly higher but banks under heavy pressure

Stocks open slightly higher as investors digest several high-profile bank earnings and a fresh batch of economic data; Dow flat, S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

European markets edge lower, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both -0.1% and Germany's DAX -0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both finished +0.1% .

Nearly all sectors trade in the green, but the financial sector ( -1.2% ) is under heavy selling pressure after JPMorgan Chase ( -1.7% ), Citigroup ( -0.9% ) and Wells Fargo ( -2.4% ) all beat bottom-line Q2 estimates, but investors are taking profits on the heels of the group's six-week rally.

Tech stocks ( +0.5% ) continue their recent outperforming, although Apple so far is struggling to keep pace.

Treasury prices are higher following below-consensus retail sales and core CPI readings for June; the benchmark 10-year yield had been nearly unchanged ahead of the data but now trades 7 bps lower at 2.28%.

U.S. crude oil +1.1% to $46.61/bbl as signs of higher demand outweigh glut concerns.

Still ahead: business inventories, consumer sentiment