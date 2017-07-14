House Democrat wants antitrust panel on Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods

A top Democrat on the House antitrust panel wants a hearing regarding Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) planned acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), according to Reuters.

U.S. Representative David Cicilline of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee writes to the subcommittee chairman, “Amazon’s proposed purchase of Whole Foods could impact neighborhood grocery stores and hardworking consumers across America. Congress has a responsibility to fully scrutinize this merger before it goes ahead.”

Congress doesn’t need to approve the acquisition but strong concerns among the committee could steer the approval needed from antitrust enforcers like the FTC.