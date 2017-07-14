Pitney Bowes announces retirement of Steven J. Green, VP Finance and Chief Accounting Officer

Pitney Bowes (PBI +0.7% ) announced the retirement of Steven J. Green, Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, effective August 4.

Joseph R. Catapano promoted to Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and will serve as the Company’s principal accounting officer.

Catapano joined Pitney Bowes in 1997 and has held a number of senior executive positions within finance.In 2008, Catapano was named Vice President and Controller, responsible for global consolidations, financial reporting, and corporate financial policies and procedures. In addition, he was responsible for the Company’s forecast, budget and planning processes.

