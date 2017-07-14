Ulta Beauty on the move as Goldman upgrades to Buy

Ulta Beauty (ULTA +1.9% ) moves higher after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $310 price target, saying it is positive after the recent selloff and citing "sector-leading" same-store sales growth.

While Amazon is a powerful competitor, Goldman does not not believe that increased price competition from AMZN and other retailers will derail Ulta's "core value proposition or that Amazon yet offers a compelling alternative to the consumer."

Goldman analysts "expect continued share gains, reflecting incremental sales captured from department stores, upside from the rollout of new brands and boutiques, and growth in Ulta's membership program, also a powerful source of valuable data."