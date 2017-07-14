Oppenheimer downgrades Himax, Himax disagrees

Oppenheimer downgrades Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from Perform to Underperform with a $4 price target.

Analyst Andrew Uerkwitz expressed doubts about turnaround potential citing multilevel disruptions including TDDI transition and shifts toward OLED displays that won’t offset with 3D sensing growth.

Himax does not appreciate the downgrade and has a rebuttal letter, which calls the analyst report “INACCURATE and MISLEADING."

The company questions the motives of Uerkwitz releasing the information at the same time as the company’s earnings call update.

Himax writes, “We have begun shipping TDDI products and most importantly, WLO/DOE 3D scanning component shipping has begun in June, and will accelerate for the remainder of 2017. Both products will contribute significant upside to our top and bottom lines in 2017. We also expect to launch OLED shipment to major panel makers before end of 2017.”