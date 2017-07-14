MYnd Analytics declares special dividend of common stock warrants to all holders of common stock

MYnd Analytics (MYND) announced that it had established July 13, 2017 as the record date (ex-div July 14) for the determination of stockholders entitled to receive a special dividend of warrants to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock.

The warrants will be pro rata to all holders of common stock on the record date, will be exercisable (in accordance with their terms) to purchase 1 for 1 share held on the record date by such stockholders, at an exercise price of $5.25/share.

The warrants will become exercisable commencing not less than 12 months following the distribution date and will expire five years thereafter.

The company expects to complete the distribution by July 27, 2017.