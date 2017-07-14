RH announces completion of $700M share repurchase program

RH (RH -6.9% ) completed its $700M share repurchase program, purchasing 12.37M shares during Q2.

Combined with the $300M repurchase of 7.85M shares completed in the Q1, the Company has purchased 20.22M shares representing approximately one-half (49.6%) of the shares outstanding at the beginning of the first quarter of 2017.

The Company reaffirms its Q2 guidance of revenue in the range of $595M to $610M and adjusted net income in the range of $13M to $15M.

Post reduction in the number of shares outstanding Q2 adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.43 to $0.50, assuming a weighted average diluted share count of ~30M.

Press Release