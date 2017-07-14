Analysts weigh in on JPM's downward guidance for net interest income

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.2% ) earned $26.5B over the past 12 months, the most ever by any major U.S. bank, but its decision to guide lower its full-year outlook for net interest income is a factor weighing on the stock.

Buckingham Research's James Mitchell: “NII was below forecast, with JPM guiding to NII growth this year of +$4B vs. +$4.5B previously. This likely reflects the impact of a flattening yield curve and lower NII in trading. So while NII growth is still quite positive, the lower guide is an incremental negative.”

Instinet's Steven Chubak: “While 2Q results are encouraging, we expect shares to come under some pressure... The company guided to lower NII for FY’17 as well as weaker core loan growth (+8% Y/Y, vs. prior guidance of +10%), suggesting 2H NII forecasts may be too high."

Keefe Bruyette & Woods' Brian Kleinhanzl: “JPM lowered the full-year NII increase [and net interest margins] came in below our expectation and declined from 1Q17... However, loan growth came in better than our expectations and management’s guidance on credit is better than our forecast.”

Q2 earnings