Uber competitor getting $2B investment in Asian market

Uber (Private:UBER) rival GrabTaxi might receive up to $2B in funding partly from SoftBank, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The funding could push Grab, which operates in seven countries, to a valuation over $5B.

SoftBank would fund the investment alongside ride-hailing company Didi, which bought Uber’s China unit last year with a promised $1B investment.

Investment firm Temasek Holdings says the ride-hailing market in Southeast Asia could reach $13.1B by 2025.

Grab currently stands at a better position to grab that market than Uber since the former has a better track record of working within the regulatory framework of local taxi laws.

Uber faces a load of challenges including a nearly vacant C-suite, sexual harassment investigations, regulatory hurdles, and an ongoing legal battle with Alphabet.

