Bernstein reiterates Underperform on Baidu

Baidu (BIDU +0.7% ) isn't Google, Bernstein says in reiterating its (relatively) lonely bearish take on the Chinese search/video giant.

For one thing, while Google mainly faces off with Facebook in a de facto advertising duopoly, Baidu faces stronger competition with Alibaba and Tencent now, after a "false sense of security," says analyst Bhavtosh Vajpayee.

Vajpayee reiterated an Underperform rating -- nearly all other firms are at Hold or Buy -- and a $152 price target, implying 19.3% downside from today's pricing.

Google also has several products that have crested 1B users each, while Baidu's space is more fragmented not only by company but by app. And while Google has begun reining in moonshots, Baidu's similar O2O efforts are halving the company's profits.