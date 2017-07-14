Susquehanna: Applied Opto results a good omen for Corning

Susquehanna has reiterated its positive take on Corning (GLW +0.3% ), noting that a healthy pre-announcement of earnings numbers from Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) bodes well for the fiber supplier.

Applied Opto is again on the move today, up 7.3% .

The AAOI announcement indicates "continued strength in GLW's optical communications biz unit,” writes analyst Mehdi Hosseini, "specifically, AAOI's top line revenue has a 79% correlation to GLW's carrier sub-segment (2013-current)."

AAOI said its revenue would come in at $117.3M, beating earlier forecasts for $106M-$112M.

Corning may pursue M&A as well to hit its 2020 revenue goals, Hosseini says, with an eye toward "opportunities with product sets that are complementary to GLW's current offerings, as a means of enabling the company to sell a service versus just miles of fiber.

"Whereas fiber used to be laid for long haul, now we see an increasing number of short/dense deployments (even just meters in length)," Hosseini says.