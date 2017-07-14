Casino stocks slide on junket operator warning

Macau gaming stocks are under pressure following reports of junket liquidity issues in Macau and potentially strict regulations in Japan casinos: MLCO -3.1% , WYNN -2.8% , LVS -1.7% , MGM -0.9% .

A large junket operator in Macau reportedly has warned about liquidity risk in the face of continued anti-money laundering initiatives by regulators.

The junket operator advised its customers to withdraw funds out of "underground" bank accounts, according to Daiwa analyst Jamie Soo.

A top prosecutor in Macau has been found guilty of corruption, as the Chinese government continues a crackdown in the gambling district.

Also, Bloomberg reports that Japan is considering strict regulations for potential casino projects expected in the coming years.