Frustrated Jamie Dimon explodes against "stupid sh--" in U.S. government

Jamie Dimon erupted in frustration over D.C. gridlock during JPMorgan Chase's (JPM -1.5% ) earnings conference call this morning.

"It's almost an embarrassment being an American citizen traveling around the world and listening to the stupid shit we have to deal with in this country," Dimon said.

The U.S. has become "one of the most bureaucratic, confusing, litigious societies on the planet... It's hurting the average American that we don't have these right policies," referring to a lack of pro-growth legislation that Dimon says could help to boost an otherwise sluggish economy.

"Since the Great Recession, which is now eight years old, we've been growing at 1.5%-2% percent in spite of stupidity and political gridlock... it would be much stronger growth had we made intelligent decisions and were there not gridlock."