Singapore’s GLP gets $11.6B offer from Chinese group

Global Logistic Properties (OTCPK:GBTZF) gets an offer from a Chinese-backed consortium that values the Singapore-listed company at ~16B Singapore dollars (US$11.6B), excluding debt, in what would be the biggest deal ever recorded in Southeast Asia.

GLP is Asia's biggest warehouse operator and boasts a $41B portfolio of assets spread across China, Japan, Brazil and the U.S.; it is the second largest warehouse operator in the U.S. after Prologis (NYSE:PLD).

The group was chosen by GLP’s board over several other potential investors including Warburg Pincus and Blackstone.