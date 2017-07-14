FBR: Disney's got good value stories beyond TV

Ahead of Walt Disney's (DIS +0.6% ) D23 expo today, FBR's Barton Crockett highlighted the variety of options the company has for increasing value in the face of a secular TV decline.

Speaking to CNBC, Crockett said the company needs a strong over-the-top strategy to address cord-cutting trends it can't escape (and that will continue "as far as the eye can see") -- and it has valuable brands at its disposal to do so.

Buying into BAMTech is a step toward that, but acquisitions in TV will have a limited effect in the long run.

Disney's been doing great with theme parks, he says, expecting discussion at the expo about upcoming lands based on Toy Story and Tron, as well as more details about Star Wars land.

Certainly, it speaks to Disney's strong points which is movies, theme parks, merchandise — not ESPN, not the stuff that Wall Street is worried about but all the other stuff people are happy about.