Reuters: Toyota made U.K. investment after government Brexit reassurance

The U.K. government helped secure a £240M-plus ($310M) investment from Toyota (NYSE:TM) in its Burnaston plant with a letter reassuring the company over post-Brexit trading arrangements, Reuters reports.

The letter reportedly was similar to one sent to Nissan last year when it decided to build two new models at its U.K. plant; the letter prompted public and lawmaker concern about secretive deals.

Toyota delayed the decision due by the end of December while it weighed up a number of factors including Brexit, according to the report.