U.S. rig count stays flat, oil rigs continue to rise

The total U.S. rig count remained flat at 952 following 24 increases out of the previous 25 weeks, including last week's gain of 12, according to the latest Baker Hughes survey.

Oil rigs continued to climb, rising by 2 to 765, while gas rigs fell by 2 to 187; a year ago at this time, just 357 oil rigs and 89 gas rigs were active in the U.S.

WTI crude maintains gains, +0.9% at $46.51/bbl.

