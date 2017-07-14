AT&T to resemble Comcast in post-TWX company; Stephenson to keep titles

In an update to earlier news after AT&T (T +0.3% ) chief Randall Stephenson denied stories that he'd give up his CEO title after buying out Time Warner (TWX +0.5% ), the company now unsurprisingly looks to have a Comcast-like structure after it completes the $85B deal.

“Randall Stephenson will remain chairman and CEO after we close the Time Warner transaction,” says AT&T spokesman Larry Solomon, who notes the company hasn't yet finished its org chart.

But AT&T vet John Stankey would lead the Time Warner business as a lieutenant, the WSJ says. And DirecTV would be combined with the Dallas-run telecom operations (wireless and wireline) and be run by current Chief Strategy Officer John Donovan.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts has two segment chiefs, one for the cable business and the other for NBCUniversal.