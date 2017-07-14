US Foods agrees to acquire TOBA Inc. distribution companies

US Foods (USFD +0.5% ) agreed to acquire broadline distributors, The Thompson Company, Braunger Foods and Variety Foods, owned and operated by TOBA Inc.

The transaction is expected to close by late July. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This acquisition allows us to expand further into the Midwest and positions us even closer to our customers,” said Russell Scott, Midwest president, US Foods. “We look forward to building on the expertise of the strong employee base at The Thompson Company, Braunger Foods and Variety Foods and welcoming them to US Foods.”

Press Release