Acacia Mining agrees to pay new Tanzania taxes

Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLF) agrees to pay new surcharges on its revenues in Tanzania, as the country's top gold producer elects to remain despite the less favorable regulatory environment.

Acacia, which is majority owned by Barrick Gold (ABX +2.5% ), will pay a 6% royalty, up from 4%, on metallic minerals including gold, copper and silver, and will continue to pay a recently imposed 1% clearing fee on exports.

The move means Acacia, which had $1B in revenue last year, will pay ~$31M/year in extra royalties.

Acacia continues to dispute the government's changes to the laws affecting its three gold mines in the country in an international arbitration court.